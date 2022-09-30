Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $266,000 Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,753 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $4.87 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.36.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

