Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,935.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,707,241.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,935.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

