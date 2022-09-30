Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in TTEC were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TTEC by 100.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TTEC by 147.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTEC by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.98 and a 52-week high of $103.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

