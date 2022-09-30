Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 198,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,038,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

CSX stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

