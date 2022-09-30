Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $134.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

