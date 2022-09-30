Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

