Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $144.98 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.36.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

