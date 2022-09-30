Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 149 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Veritiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Veritiv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Veritiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day moving average is $127.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Veritiv

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.