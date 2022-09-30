Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

