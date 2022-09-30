Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.86. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

