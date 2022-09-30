Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,924,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VEA stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15.

