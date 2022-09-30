Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,224,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

