Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

