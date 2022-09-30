Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,163 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 241,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 210,409 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

