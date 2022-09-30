Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 21,059 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,059 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.