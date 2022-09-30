Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,321 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PTH opened at $120.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $166.45.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

