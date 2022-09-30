Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,562 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 508,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.33 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

