Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,721 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,761 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

PLUG stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

