Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 3,345 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $133.20 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.33.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

