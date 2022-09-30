Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 4,837 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.