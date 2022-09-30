Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 5,654 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 67.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.93 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.57.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

