Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 6,381 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,980,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 747.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 84,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $67.47 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

