Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 7,724 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $285,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $719,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 77.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $286,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UMAY stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

