Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 979 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 521,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,093,000 after buying an additional 107,618 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 467,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,893,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 728,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ACN opened at $258.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

