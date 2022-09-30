Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 239,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $37.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.