Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,467 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 92,945 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.41.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

