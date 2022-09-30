Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day moving average of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

