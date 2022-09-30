Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.96. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Nomura cut their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

