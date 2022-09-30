Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 348 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $278.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $284.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

