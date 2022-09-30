Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.