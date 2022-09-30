O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
O2Micro International Stock Performance
NASDAQ OIIM opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86.
About O2Micro International
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
