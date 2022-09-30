O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International

About O2Micro International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 568,726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 144.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 91,588 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

