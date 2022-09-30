Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

