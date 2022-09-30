Oppenheimer Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $300.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.54.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $264.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.