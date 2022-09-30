Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $61.40 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

