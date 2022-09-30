Patten Group Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 356,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average of $173.98. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

