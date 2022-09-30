Piper Sandler Lowers Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target to $26.00

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,146.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $265,221.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,785,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 295,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,669,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 108,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.