Piper Sandler Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $38.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of FITB opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

