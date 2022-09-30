Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $137.45 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

