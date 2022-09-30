Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.90 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

