Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,628 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.24.

Shares of PPG opened at $111.61 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.83. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

