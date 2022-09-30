Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $254.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $249.45 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

