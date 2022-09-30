Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 87,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Golar LNG by 30.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 558,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Golar LNG by 26.7% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 76,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 7.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $492,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

