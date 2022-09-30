Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 106,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 175.1% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 235,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,557,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $146.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.83. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

