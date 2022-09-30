Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 14.75%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

