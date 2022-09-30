Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.83.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

