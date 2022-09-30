Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average is $133.11. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

