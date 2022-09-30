Sabal Trust CO Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $1,607,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.5% during the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $432.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

