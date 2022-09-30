Sabal Trust CO Takes $499,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.96 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

