SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SAP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SAP by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SAP by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SAP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

