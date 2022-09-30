Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $226.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

